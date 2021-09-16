Kids Will Get Bullied if They Show Up to the Prom in This Toyota Thrius Limo

Remember when the Toyota Prius was the go-to vehicle for celebs looking to save the planet? That happened about a decade before Tesla stole its thunder with the Model S.
The current generation Prius has been in production since late 2015, with a few updates over the years, and is still a moneymaker for Toyota. As for this stretched example, found on Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread with Pennsylvania license plates, that we’ll simply refer to as the Thrius, it is a third-gen that has definitely seen better days.
At some point in its life, its owner decided that it needs more space between the axles. Thus, they set out to chop it, elongating the roof and floor, and adding an extra door on each side. The vehicle looks like it could break in half anytime now, so they should have worked on their welding skills a bit more and do some extra measuring, before deciding to ruin what was after all a perfectly fine electrified vehicle.
It would have definitely been interesting to see what they did to the interior, if they gave it a true limo flair, with additional seats, screens, ambient lighting, and perhaps a champagne cooler. However, considering that it looks all beat up, we’ll assume that it perhaps sports an extra bench and not much else.
it's not every day that we happen to come across such a build.
