This 2002 Dodge Intrepid is Half Batmobile, Half Coronet, Looks More Evil Than Christine

A Reddit user recently found this 2002 Dodge Intrepid on Facebook Marketplace and it’s hard not to be intrigued by it. First, the uploader calls it a Chrysler Intrepid, which means the car originated in Canada, as this nameplate was sold with a Chrysler badge over there.
If they had also shared a link to the original ad, we could have known more about the vehicle, but we can still make plenty of deductions from the images. For example, we can see that it has Alberta plates, which by the way is a province in Western Canada, right next to British Columbia. We can also see that the car clearly started its journey as a second-generation Intrepid (1998-2004) simply by looking at the mid-section.
We'll admit, the Intrepid was a pretty good-looking sedan back in its day. We’d take it over its sister car, the Chrysler Concorde, in a split second. The latter had a really awkward frond end design, while the Intrepid is a little more conventional.
Anyway, it’s not the base car that stands out here the most, but rather the modifications that turned this early 2000s sedan into a late 1950s Dodge Coronet. It’s also giving us a lot of “evil Christine” vibes, even though the latter was a 1958 Plymouth Fury. Still, the general styling is very similar, especially around the headlight area.
According to Reddit user CanadianPenguin, the asking price for this car, which by the way is called the ‘Ratmobile’, is $10,000.
While we know this is a ridiculous-looking thing, we also can’t help but to stare at it. There’s no way this doesn’t become the main attraction of whatever car meet you’re going to attend. Sure, it’s awkward and the built quality is probably questionable, but somebody clearly put a lot of work into making sure the body panels at least fit well together.
We'll admit, the Intrepid was a pretty good-looking sedan back in its day. We’d take it over its sister car, the Chrysler Concorde, in a split second. The latter had a really awkward frond end design, while the Intrepid is a little more conventional.
Anyway, it’s not the base car that stands out here the most, but rather the modifications that turned this early 2000s sedan into a late 1950s Dodge Coronet. It’s also giving us a lot of “evil Christine” vibes, even though the latter was a 1958 Plymouth Fury. Still, the general styling is very similar, especially around the headlight area.
According to Reddit user CanadianPenguin, the asking price for this car, which by the way is called the ‘Ratmobile’, is $10,000.
While we know this is a ridiculous-looking thing, we also can’t help but to stare at it. There’s no way this doesn’t become the main attraction of whatever car meet you’re going to attend. Sure, it’s awkward and the built quality is probably questionable, but somebody clearly put a lot of work into making sure the body panels at least fit well together.