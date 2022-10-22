Shiny 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code Looks Stunning, You Can Have It

When Ford first started producing the Thunderbird, it had a major problem – the car was almost ready, but the company hadn’t managed to find a proper name for it. After scrapping around 5,000 names, one of the car’s creators, Louis D. Crusoe, offered a $250 suit to anyone who could find a good name for the new car. That’s when Ford stylist Alden Giberson suggested they go with Thunderbird – and so they did.

