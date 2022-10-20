This 1963 Ford Ranchero and Its Donor Brother Need More Than Just Love, They Need a Home

Officially known as Ford Falcon Ranchero, the 1963 Ranchero was available with engines that aren’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea today.
This is because most of the units were focused on economy rather than performance, with Ford only adding a more powerful V8 option in 1965 (in the form of the 289/4.7-liter also available on the Mustang).
The base unit on the 1963 Ranchero was, therefore, a 144 (2.4-liter) six-cylinder. In 1961, the American carmaker added a second six-cylinder engine, this time the 170 (2.8-liter), while 1963 witnessed the introduction of the 260 (4.3-liter) V8 as an option.
This V8 is also supposed to power this Ranchero that was recently posted on Craigslist, though it goes without saying its condition isn’t necessarily the best.
In fact, everything on this Ranchero comes in a condition that requires urgent attention. Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine most likely isn’t running anymore. The seller doesn’t share any other specifics, so it’s hard to tell if it at least turns over by hand.
The good news is the Ranchero is being sold alongside a donor brother. In other words, the two vehicles are fighting like one, and at the end of the day, this is just the right approach given the main one requires plenty of metal fixes. For instance, the rust has already wrecked the floors and the rear quarters, so the donor vehicle should really help put together a solid Ranchero.
Based on the provided photos, we can only assume the two Fords have been sitting for a very long time, so expect some other problems as well, including missing parts and rough interiors. But at the end of the day, building one Ranchero still looks doable, and in many ways, pretty intriguing, especially given the selling price. The owner is willing to let the pair go for $1,500.
