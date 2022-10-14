1967 Ford Ranchero Goes Down Memory's Fairlane Without Asking Too Many Bucks

Ford may be all eyes and ears on the 2023 F-Series Super Duty (as well as the Lightning) right now, but some folks only want to hear the word ‘classic’ and Ute in the same sentence. Granted, there are fewer than the ones dreaming of El Caminos, but still.
Here is an example of a cool-looking 1967 Ford Ranchero and a classic or contemporary car dealership that got their facts mixed up. This green over green unit (it kind of looks like Olive Drab, but there’s a Ford customer service letter telling us it’s actually Sauterne Gold over Ivy Gold) resides proudly and with a cool asking price in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
They usually have the best assets on sale with a lengthy story but even the ones lacking in detail should not be dismissed, as some of them might be undiscovered gems. Such may be the case with this ’67 Ranchero, but let us get one important aspect straight, first. This is certainly not “Ford’s answer to the (Chevrolet) El Camino,” as it is basically the other way around.
First on the North American market, in 1957, was the Ford Ranchero, and only after the original generation of the two-door coupe utility sold well enough did General Motors create in 1959 a proper competitor. Then, Blue Oval’s Ute went on for a total of seven generations and the last examples left the factory gates sometime in 1979.
This 1967 model year belongs to the series’ third generation and shared the Falcon and Fairlane chassis, complete with the latter’s trim, front end, and interior atmosphere. Logically, it was named the Ford Fairlane Ranchero, just in case you need to be historically accurate like we do. Anyway, let us now check out the highlights for this particular example.
Dressed in something that looks evergreen without any effort, this all-green Ranchero rocks a lot of chrome on the outside and some woodgrain inside, just for good measure. It has factory air conditioning and a 289ci V8 under the hood that is mated to an automatic transmission, and also comes with powered steering and brakes. The dealership also claims it’s a “clean, highly original” Ford, but they already messed up the El Camino – Ranchero detail. At least it’s very cheap – thanks to a $19,900 asking price!
