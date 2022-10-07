Teal and Tan, Lifted 1976 Ford Bronco 4x4 Packs Rebuilt 302ci V8, Affordable Price

Although the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been around for what feels like ages (mainly due to delays), that does not mean it is the only available option.
You could go down the official aftermarket route and secure an extremely costly Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor or pack it with outrageous features like a wrap that is not for the faint-hearted and humongous Forgiato wheels, just like NFL star L’Jarius Sneed. Or, perhaps, at (way) less than half the price, you could search for a build project.
We have seen a 1976 Ford Bronco recently pop up like a floating rust bucket that got saved after years of neglect and with the 302ci V8 engine still (miraculously) running. But maybe you do not have the time, energy, and especially the kind of cash needed to make something like this return to its former glory. So, there is always the option of getting a vintage Bronco that is already carefully enhanced.
The good folks over at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors have just tucked inside their inventory such an example. It is also a 1976 Ford Bronco, albeit this unit looks ready for any adventure rather than going to the crusher. So, a lot of arduous work, sweat, spent neurons, and cash were sent down the drain by someone else, perhaps even the same owner that has kept it company since 1995.
Until the full description is available, we have no way of knowing, but perhaps the back story is not even important anymore. The highlights should speak miles, all alone. And those include the Teal Green over Tan paint combination, the matching Tan soft top, plus the lifted 4x4 stance with a nice 4:10 rear end.
But that is not all, as the yellow undercarriage elements show this Bronco means off-road business, complete with a rebuilt 302ci V8 engine hooked to the automatic transmission, and creature comforts such as the powered brakes (with front discs) or steering. The final consideration is simple. Is this modified first-gen Bronco worth the $48,900 asking price, or not?
We have seen a 1976 Ford Bronco recently pop up like a floating rust bucket that got saved after years of neglect and with the 302ci V8 engine still (miraculously) running. But maybe you do not have the time, energy, and especially the kind of cash needed to make something like this return to its former glory. So, there is always the option of getting a vintage Bronco that is already carefully enhanced.
The good folks over at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors have just tucked inside their inventory such an example. It is also a 1976 Ford Bronco, albeit this unit looks ready for any adventure rather than going to the crusher. So, a lot of arduous work, sweat, spent neurons, and cash were sent down the drain by someone else, perhaps even the same owner that has kept it company since 1995.
Until the full description is available, we have no way of knowing, but perhaps the back story is not even important anymore. The highlights should speak miles, all alone. And those include the Teal Green over Tan paint combination, the matching Tan soft top, plus the lifted 4x4 stance with a nice 4:10 rear end.
But that is not all, as the yellow undercarriage elements show this Bronco means off-road business, complete with a rebuilt 302ci V8 engine hooked to the automatic transmission, and creature comforts such as the powered brakes (with front discs) or steering. The final consideration is simple. Is this modified first-gen Bronco worth the $48,900 asking price, or not?