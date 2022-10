Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Could Be the Definitive $101k+ Ford Raptor SUV

SUV

If we are to follow just the quick highlights, those are quite simple to explain. So, the Sealy, Texas-based American tuner speaks of a “commanding” 20% increase of power to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of terrain conquering torque for the 4x4 model’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. But there is also a big catch: the price.So, a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has a starting MSRP – without any optional trinkets – is already a hefty off-roader that can be had with those rather ugly wide fenders from $68,500. If you’re going after the 2023 model year , there’s some bad news, as the starting quotation kicks off at a higher $73,780! And if you want the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, then prepare to shell out an additional $32,950 for the complete upgrade package.For that money (which equates to either $101,450 or $106,730, respectively), the iconic tuner will also have ready some additional goodies, including bespoke Hennessey bumpers, new ten-spoke alloy wheels, plus bespoke badges. Reliability, which is always an issue with Fords – even more so with the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco ( or so we heard , on numerous occasions!), is not going to be a problem as Hennessey adds a “comprehensive three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.”Oh, and let us not forget that aside from the obvious new graphic details, Hennessey also updates the Bronco Raptor’s interior a little bit – surely in a bid to differentiate it from the popular VelociRaptor 400 Bronco. So, the cockpit also features “Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and unique plaque.” Now, let us patiently wait for all those cool R&D social media highlights from the proving grounds, as we’re quite curious about the capabilities of this 500-hpmonster.