Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Could Be the Definitive $101k+ Ford Raptor SUV

Fiddling with some of the greatest Americana vehicles ever has put Hennessey Performance Engineering in a privileged position. So, here they are, among the first at the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor tuning party, with 500 hp on tap!
If we are to follow just the quick highlights, those are quite simple to explain. So, the Sealy, Texas-based American tuner speaks of a “commanding” 20% increase of power to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of terrain conquering torque for the 4x4 model’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. But there is also a big catch: the price.
So, a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has a starting MSRP – without any optional trinkets – is already a hefty off-roader that can be had with those rather ugly wide fenders from $68,500. If you’re going after the 2023 model year, there’s some bad news, as the starting quotation kicks off at a higher $73,780! And if you want the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, then prepare to shell out an additional $32,950 for the complete upgrade package.
For that money (which equates to either $101,450 or $106,730, respectively), the iconic tuner will also have ready some additional goodies, including bespoke Hennessey bumpers, new ten-spoke alloy wheels, plus bespoke badges. Reliability, which is always an issue with Fords – even more so with the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco (or so we heard, on numerous occasions!), is not going to be a problem as Hennessey adds a “comprehensive three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.”
Oh, and let us not forget that aside from the obvious new graphic details, Hennessey also updates the Bronco Raptor’s interior a little bit – surely in a bid to differentiate it from the popular VelociRaptor 400 Bronco. So, the cockpit also features “Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and unique plaque.” Now, let us patiently wait for all those cool R&D social media highlights from the proving grounds, as we’re quite curious about the capabilities of this 500-hp SUV monster.
