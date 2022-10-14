Fisker Teases the Nearing Start of Production (SOP) of Its New SUV, the Ocean

Fisker announced more than a year ago that Magna Steyr would start manufacturing the company’s first electric SUV on November 17, 2022. A little less than a month from that, the startup shared a picture on Twitter that shows the preparations for the Fisker Ocean’s production are going as planned.
The image shows the word “power” stamped in what looks like the right door sill of the new electric SUV. We have no idea if that is an indication of where the battery pack is located or if it is just an Easter egg to suggest that the Ocean is a high-performance SUV.
Magna Steyr will be in charge of making the Fisker Ocean in Graz, Austria. Production will continue until 2029 and will be based on the FM29 platform, which is basically an electric car architecture developed by Magna and modified by Fisker to suit the new electric SUV.
The Fisker Ocean is 4.64 meters (182.7 inches) long, 1,93 m (76 in) wide, 1,62 m (63.6 in) tall, and has a 2.92 m (115 in) wheelbase. Like most high-volume electric vehicles nowadays, it will have two primary chemistries in its battery packs.
The most affordable derivatives will be delivered with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack offering 80 kWh. Fisker calls it Touring Range. The startup said it would give the SUV a 250-mile range. The Hyper Range battery pack uses nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells to deliver 95 kWh and a range of around 350 miles. Both battery packs have CATL cells.
The first deliveries should be in the American market. That’s probably where most of the more than 45,000 reservations – the last time we checked – were made. Surprisingly, the prices for the Fisker Ocean are still the same ones we published almost a year ago. The Sport derivative is the most affordable one, at $37,999. The Ultra costs $49,999, and the Extreme and One have the same price: $68,990. The one is the limited launch series for the new electric SUV.
With inflation and more expensive raw materials, it is surprising that Fisker did not raise its prices. On top of that, the Ocean was eligible to receive the federal tax credit in November 2021, when we presented the configurator for the first time. With the Inflation Reduction Act, either the Ocean will have to get 40% of its raw materials and 50% of its battery pack components made in North America to get the $7,500 credit, or it will just have to do without it.
Counting down the days until SOP— we're going strong! #PowerPlay #Nov17 #SOP #FiskerOcean #Fisker #EVs