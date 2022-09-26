1985 Chevy Blazer Conjures the Lifted K5 Within, Also Has Affordable BBC Dreams

While vintage yet modern off-road Mopar enthusiasts have the Jeep Wrangler (soon, also the Recon EV) to fool around with and Blue Oval fans only have eyes for the reinvented Bronco, GM hardly has anything to show for.
Until we can give an honest opinion about the upcoming Equinox and Blazer EVs (especially the latter’s SS evolution), we can easily say that Chevrolet’s tough off-road exploits are nowhere to be found, in the wake of those crossover revivals. And that is especially valid for the folks who were hoping for a worthy K5 spiritual successor.
So, right now, all people can do is try and heal their Chevy K5 Blazer wounds by appealing to the used car market medicine. And a good case in point could be made here by a big and brawny example that now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, all dressed up in black on the outside and in plush cloth plus vinyl leather on the inside. This is a 1985 Chevy K5 Blazer, a member of the second-generation series, albeit it is one that does not act stock – and instead, probably wants to be known as the customized black sheep of the family.
The highlights will talk about this being a true adventurer and a rowdy one. According to the description, we are dealing with a Texas truck that lives by the “everything is bigger in Texas” motto, including the black surfaces that travel from the dark aftermarket wheels all the way to the black half-top with a removable rear top section. Tinted windows and polished chrome details then complete the exterior story.
Moving inside, there’s little more than gray to it, along with upgraded audio, so we can jump across the vintage atmosphere all the way up front and under the massive hood. In there, a tale of a 454ci Big Block Chevy (BBC) V8 comes to life, complete with a motor rebuild that took place last year and a 700R4 automatic transmission to make sure the mighty oomph gets in all the right places. And last, but not least, comes the affordable price tag of $34,900.
So, right now, all people can do is try and heal their Chevy K5 Blazer wounds by appealing to the used car market medicine. And a good case in point could be made here by a big and brawny example that now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, all dressed up in black on the outside and in plush cloth plus vinyl leather on the inside. This is a 1985 Chevy K5 Blazer, a member of the second-generation series, albeit it is one that does not act stock – and instead, probably wants to be known as the customized black sheep of the family.
The highlights will talk about this being a true adventurer and a rowdy one. According to the description, we are dealing with a Texas truck that lives by the “everything is bigger in Texas” motto, including the black surfaces that travel from the dark aftermarket wheels all the way to the black half-top with a removable rear top section. Tinted windows and polished chrome details then complete the exterior story.
Moving inside, there’s little more than gray to it, along with upgraded audio, so we can jump across the vintage atmosphere all the way up front and under the massive hood. In there, a tale of a 454ci Big Block Chevy (BBC) V8 comes to life, complete with a motor rebuild that took place last year and a 700R4 automatic transmission to make sure the mighty oomph gets in all the right places. And last, but not least, comes the affordable price tag of $34,900.