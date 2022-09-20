Lifted 1957 Willys Jeep Is Both Vintage and Modern at the Same Time, Also Cheap

If one needs to see how much high-riding vehicles have evolved over the past eight decades or so, all you must do is check out the all-new, first-ever Ferrari Purosangue.
Sure, maybe that’s a bit of an extreme example, so perhaps a reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco SUV might be a tad more appropriate. But what can you do when you are a Jeep enthusiast of the classic variety? Then perhaps we will have yet another solution.
All dressed up in a subtle gray hue and sporting a contemporary powertrain, this old-school Willys Jeep now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. The exterior has a few interesting particularities, such as the Satin Matte Gray paintjob, Moto Metal off-road wheels, and custom black details, making it perfect for rough and tough 4x4 adventures.
There is no top or doors, so the driver and passengers will be completely exposed to the elements – or communed with nature, depending on your POV. Inside, the old-school ride has an equally custom black atmosphere, while under the hood there’s contemporary 21st-century oomph, in the form of a 350ci V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission operated via a Holley B&M shifter.
As far as the description is concerned, we are dealing here with a CJ-5 variant (1954-1983) rather than a CJ-3B version, but truth be told – it might not matter all that much to 1957 Willy Jeep aficionados. Rather, it is more important that it only has 58,047 miles (93,418 km) on the odometer, cool bucket seats, humongous wheels plus tires, a complete roll cage, and it looks ready for anything.
As for the asking price, although such custom restomods are usually darn right expensive, this example will be a genuinely pleasant surprise: the quotation stands at a mere $29,900. Now, how do you feel about it – ready to V8-rumble or too vintage to care about it anymore?
