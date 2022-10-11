1987 Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe Is a Luxury Fox Body That’s Cheap as a Whistle

Just like the Chevrolet Impala, Buick Riviera, Chrysler Cordoba, Oldsmobile Toronado, or Lincoln Continental, the Ford Thunderbird also left a big mark on the personal luxury car format.
Created back during the middle of the rock-and-roll 1950s, the T-Bird was produced by the Blue Oval throughout no less than eleven generations, first for the 1955 to 1997 model years and then again from 2002 to 2005. So, it is safe to assume that this series has something for everyone.
And believe it or not, that also includes Ford Fox Body aficionados. The 1980 model year introduction of the eighth generation T-Bird saw the arrival of Blue Oval’s Fox Body platform for the series, but the reception was lukewarm, at best. So, Ford soon proceeded toward a full redesign with the 1983MY onward, thus premiering the vastly reimagined ninth generation.
This 1987 Ford Thunderbird is a proud member of the latter series, and it additionally flaunts the Turbo Coupe designation for further Fox Body sporty recognition. By the way, 1987 model year T-Birds also benefited from an additional mid-life-cycle refresh, so while the 2.3-liter inline-four might sound puny at first glance, its intercooler and turbo secrets granted access to no less than 190 horsepower!
Seen here tucked proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, this unit was dressed in black (with a crimson detail running all around at bumper level) over gray attire and has the 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder with EFI mated to an automatic transmission for a classic 1980s feeling. Additional highlights include the 84,390 miles reading on the odometer, which equates to 135,813 km for anyone not speaking Imperial (units).
And, of course, there is one final detail that can make or break any deal: the asking price. Well, this 1987 Ford Thunderbird’s quotation is, put simply, quite bonkers: GKM wants just $11,900 for it!
