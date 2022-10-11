Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on Casual Drive in His 1960 Ford Thunderbird

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have just enjoyed a day out together, which included a drive in their red 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible.
The actress and former Miss World winner shared a set of pictures and videos from "Mommy daddys day out," which included a drive in sunny Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, in their red 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible, obviously with the top down.
The couple, who started dating in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, this year in January via surrogacy, so their casual dates might just mean going for a drive in a vintage convertible.
Nick boasts quite a car collection, with a preference for vintage muscle cars. He acquired the restored Thunderbird around 2016 and he still takes it for a spin every now and then, usually documented on Priyanka's social media, as you can see in our gallery.
The two-door red convertible is part of the model's second generation, which was available between 1958 and 1960. For the 1960 model year, it came with two engine options, a 5.8-liter V8 with 300 horsepower and a 7.0-liter V8 with 345 horsepower. It’s unclear which engine powers Nick’s convertible.
Besides the 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible, his garage also hosts a 1968 Ford Mustang. Although he owns a couple of cool vintage cars, he has a few high-profile brands, as well. Among them, there are a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Fisker Karma, a Dodge Challenger R/T, and a BMW 5-Series.
When it comes to Priyanka, she seems to have a preference for modern vehicles. She owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, an Audi Q7, a BMW 5-Series, a BMW 7-Series, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a Porsche Cayenne, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
But there’s nothing like going for a ride in L.A. with the top down in a red convertible like the Ford Thunderbird.
