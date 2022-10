Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on Casual Drive in His 1960 Ford Thunderbird

When it comes to Priyanka, she seems to have a preference for modern vehicles. She owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, an Audi Q7, a BMW 5-Series, a BMW 7-Series, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a Porsche Cayenne, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.



When it comes to Priyanka, she seems to have a preference for modern vehicles. She owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, an Audi Q7, a BMW 5-Series, a BMW 7-Series, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a Porsche Cayenne, and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.But there's nothing like going for a ride in L.A. with the top down in a red convertible like the Ford Thunderbird.

The actress and former Miss World winner shared a set of pictures and videos from "Mommy daddys day out," which included a drive in sunny Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, in their red 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible, obviously with the top down. The couple , who started dating in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, this year in January via surrogacy, so their casual dates might just mean going for a drive in a vintage convertible.Nick boasts quite a car collection, with a preference for vintage muscle cars . He acquired the restored Thunderbird around 2016 and he still takes it for a spin every now and then, usually documented on Priyanka's social media, as you can see in our gallery.The two-door red convertible is part of the model's second generation , which was available between 1958 and 1960. For the 1960 model year, it came with two engine options, a 5.8-liter V8 with 300 horsepower and a 7.0-liter V8 with 345 horsepower. It’s unclear which engine powers Nick’s convertible.Besides the 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible, his garage also hosts a 1968 Ford Mustang. Although he owns a couple of cool vintage cars, he has a few high-profile brands, as well. Among them, there are a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Fisker Karma, a Dodge Challenger R/T, and a BMW 5-Series.