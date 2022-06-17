Ahead of Las Vegas Residency, the Jonas Brothers Drove a Red Mustang in the Desert

Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers were set to kick off their Las Vegas Residency and, for this occasion, they got the chance to appear on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine, with a very cool, laid-back photoshoot in the desert, driving a red, first-gen Mustang convertible.
Right before starting to rehearse for their five-night Residency in Las Vegas at the Park MGM, the Jonas Brothers, comprised of Joe, Kevin, and Nick drove to the desert, miles from the Strip, for a photoshoot for PEOPLE Magazine’s cover. Joe shared with the outlet: "We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect. This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well."
The Jonas Brothers started as a band, went their separate ways for a few years to try out their solo careers, got married, had some babies, and got back together three years ago for a second act. This year, they just held a five-night Las Vegas Residency on June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.
"We all have families and live in different places," Nick, 29, shared, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and their baby girl Malti. "We're in a better spot now than we've ever been, and it's a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like."
For the fun photo shoot, the three brothers posed both alone and together, and Kevin even got behind the wheel of a red 1966 Ford Mustang convertible.
For the first-generation Ford Mustang convertible, Ford offered several engine options, starting with a 3.3-liter inline-six developing 120 horsepower, and several 4.7-liter V8 options, with the top-of-the-range being the HiPo unit with a four-barrel carburetor putting out 271 horsepower (275 ps).
Out of the three brothers, the only one with a Mustang is Nick, who has quite an extensive car collection. But they did seem to enjoy this one for the photoshoot.
