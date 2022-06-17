2023 Chevrolet Silverado Production to Start Later This Summer

It’s that time when carmakers switch production to the next model year. We have fresh information regarding the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, which is expected to enter production later this summer.
Chevrolet Silverado is one of the most popular pickup trucks on the market, constantly chipping into Ford F-150 supremacy. General Motors is preparing to end the 2022 model year production. The new 2023 model year will bring improved features and new variants to the market. According to information from GM Authority, the production of the 2023 model year models will start later this summer, depending on the variant.
The start of regular production (SORP) for the light-duty 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is scheduled for August 29 for both Regular Cab and Crew Cab models. Double Cab models’ production will begin a week later, on September 06. The earliest to enter production is the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD, scheduled for July 18 at the Flint plant in Michigan and Oshawa Plant in Ontario. Light-duty models are built at the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and Silao plant in Mexico, as well as in Oshawa.
For the 2023 model year, the Chevy Silverado will drop the Cherry Red Tintcoat and Silver Ice Metallic exterior colors from the catalog. Instead, there are new Harvest Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic colors. A significant change is the new 3.0-liter inline-six LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine for the light-duty lineup. This will replace the existing 3.0-liter inline-six LM2 engine, offering similar performance but improved fuel efficiency.
The remaining engine lineup will be kept for the 2023 model year. In addition to the LZ0 turbodiesel, the Chevrolet Silverado relies on the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four L3B gasoline engine, the naturally aspirated 5.3-liter V8 L84 gasoline engine, and the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 L87 gasoline engine.
The start of regular production (SORP) for the light-duty 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is scheduled for August 29 for both Regular Cab and Crew Cab models. Double Cab models’ production will begin a week later, on September 06. The earliest to enter production is the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD, scheduled for July 18 at the Flint plant in Michigan and Oshawa Plant in Ontario. Light-duty models are built at the Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and Silao plant in Mexico, as well as in Oshawa.
For the 2023 model year, the Chevy Silverado will drop the Cherry Red Tintcoat and Silver Ice Metallic exterior colors from the catalog. Instead, there are new Harvest Bronze Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Gray Metallic colors. A significant change is the new 3.0-liter inline-six LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine for the light-duty lineup. This will replace the existing 3.0-liter inline-six LM2 engine, offering similar performance but improved fuel efficiency.
The remaining engine lineup will be kept for the 2023 model year. In addition to the LZ0 turbodiesel, the Chevrolet Silverado relies on the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four L3B gasoline engine, the naturally aspirated 5.3-liter V8 L84 gasoline engine, and the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 L87 gasoline engine.