1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spent 30 Years in a Yard, 351 V8 Comes Back to Life

1973 was the final year for the first-generation Ford Mustang. And boy, was it ugly. But this doesn't mean that 1973 Mustang barn finds aren't worth saving. They're still prettier than the second-gen Mustangs that followed and some engine options still offered decent power in 1973.
But these ponies are nowhere near as desirable as the Mustangs built until 1971, so most of them are rotting away in junkyards and barns. And they don't get saved very often either. Well, there's one that got lucky after sitting for a whopping 30 years.
Parked for good in 1992, this 'Stang has obviously seen better days. The blue paint is struggling to keep that surface rust in check, while the sides panels are covered in moss. But hey, it's still in one piece and it has a V8 engine under the hood.
That's good news because Ford was still offering a 250-cubic-inch (4.1-liter) inline-six in 1973. And it was rated at a measly 98 horsepower.
And before you say that the 302-cubic-inch (4.9-liter) V8 wasn't that great either at 140 horses, you should know that this fastback packs a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Cleveland. Yeah, it's not the range-topping four-barrel version, but the two-barrel is pretty decent at 177 horsepower.
And yes, this Mustang is actually a Mach 1. According to the front grille, at least.
Amazingly enough, the old V8 came back to life without much effort, especially considering it's been sitting for 30 years. On the flip side, the automatic gearbox is not working properly, so this Mustang won't be driving anytime soon.
But it runs pretty smoothly and that's an important first step toward turning a yard find into a road-worthy car. And while I have a feeling that this fastback won't be restored (it's just not worth it), it great to see it come back to life after three decades of neglect. Check it out in the video below.
