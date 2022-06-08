You Can Make a Big Profit With This 1955 Pontiac Star Chief Convertible After Restoration

Most people cannot afford to buy a completely restored classic vehicle, but they don't need to; they can find one cheap that requires a lot of work, and the result might be even more satisfying.
Pontiac introduced the second generation of the Star Chief in 1955 and kept it on the assembly lines for just two years before it replaced it. During those times, the "I Love Lucy" sitcom entertained Americans on TV. In the 110th episode, the characters drove a red 1955 Pontiac Star Chief convertible to the West Coast. Thus, the car became famous. Even today, it is appreciated when beautifully restored models are closing to six-figure prices.
But the car that you see here is not that expensive. The seller activated the "Buy it Now" button for $15,000, and they are also accepting different offers. Considering this, the car might get you a nice profit after a complete restoration job. It depends only on how much you want to work on the car and how much will you spend on doing it.
Sure, there is a lot of rust, and the floors need to be replaced since it has big holes in them. There are also other rusted areas, and a complete paintjob is needed. Also, the canvas top is missing, yet the frame is in quite good condition, with little rust on it.
We're not sure how much the repair of this car will cost, but it won't be cheap, that's for sure. Yet, since the car looks almost complete, it might be worth it. Moreover, there are some parts in the trunk, but the seller didn't open it by now. You might find the radiator, the left headlight, and the front grille inside if you're lucky.
Under the hood, you'll find the original V8 engine, which seems to be complete. The seller states that it's a 347 unit, even though it looks more like a 287 Strato Streak, which offered 285 horses when new. But, after four decades since the last spark met the gasoline inside the combustion chambers, the once-mighty powerplant is now locked.
The seller didn't say anything about the gearbox' condition. All we know is that it is a three-speed Strato Flight Hydra-Matic, so, in theory, it should be easy to fix.
But if you want to check the car in person, you should get your truck and go to Henrico, Virginia. You'll need a good trailer if you want to take this blue version of Lucy's car back home.
