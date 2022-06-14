Not an Impala But Still Lovable: 1963 Chevy Nova Spends 3 Decades in Storage, So What

Part of the first-generation series, the 1963 Nova wasn’t available with a V8 engine, as Chevrolet just wanted to stick with units that made the car just the perfect grocery-getter.
For instance, the base unit was the inline-four 153 (2.5-liter), but the GM brand also introduced an all-new 194 (3.2-liter) six-cylinder (previously offered on the late model year 1962 units as well).
The lack of a V8 option was, for many, quite unusual, especially because 1963 also witnessed the debut of the Chevy Nova SS. In other words, it was a Super Sport that could only be equipped with lazy engines, though at some level, this made perfect sense.
The Impala SS, which was slowly but surely becoming Chevrolet’s new superstar, could also be ordered with a six-cylinder unit. However, few of them ended up hitting the road.
Depending on your plans for this cool 1963 Nova, the lack of an engine is either a deal-breaker or no problem at all. The car has spent over 30 years in storage, eBay seller micar8487 says, so maybe the original engine ended up being donated to another project.
The car still looks impressive given its age, but the rust has obviously shown up already. The panel behind the rear bumper seems to be particularly affected, while the driver’s rear quarter exhibits a dent that shouldn’t be too much of a headache anyway.
At first glance, despite not coming in a perfect-10 condition, this Nova is still a great project, especially if you already have an engine to bring it back to the road. However, the seller says many other Nova parts are also available separately, so the restoration could end up becoming quite an easy project at the end of the day.
As for the price, this is something that we’ll all have to discover at the end of the auction. The bidding starts at $2,000, but a reserve is also in place.
The lack of a V8 option was, for many, quite unusual, especially because 1963 also witnessed the debut of the Chevy Nova SS. In other words, it was a Super Sport that could only be equipped with lazy engines, though at some level, this made perfect sense.
The Impala SS, which was slowly but surely becoming Chevrolet’s new superstar, could also be ordered with a six-cylinder unit. However, few of them ended up hitting the road.
Depending on your plans for this cool 1963 Nova, the lack of an engine is either a deal-breaker or no problem at all. The car has spent over 30 years in storage, eBay seller micar8487 says, so maybe the original engine ended up being donated to another project.
The car still looks impressive given its age, but the rust has obviously shown up already. The panel behind the rear bumper seems to be particularly affected, while the driver’s rear quarter exhibits a dent that shouldn’t be too much of a headache anyway.
At first glance, despite not coming in a perfect-10 condition, this Nova is still a great project, especially if you already have an engine to bring it back to the road. However, the seller says many other Nova parts are also available separately, so the restoration could end up becoming quite an easy project at the end of the day.
As for the price, this is something that we’ll all have to discover at the end of the auction. The bidding starts at $2,000, but a reserve is also in place.