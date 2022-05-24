Real Survivor: 1964 Chevy Nova SS Has the Full Package, Everything Original

More on this:

1 The Only Problem of This 1965 Nova SS Is That It Was Born Alongside the Impala

2 Sleeping 1970 Nova SS Proves the Chevelle Wasn’t Chevrolet’s Only SS Superstar

3 1972 Chevrolet Nova SS With GMC Sierra Engine Looks Like a Restomod Done Right

4 Race-Ready 1973 Chevy Nova SS Looks Like a “Smash and Grab” Steal at $27,500

5 Shoe Box ‘63 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Blue and Carbon Ready for New Pro Touring Life