Real Survivor: 1964 Chevy Nova SS Has the Full Package, Everything Original

After two very successful years with sales that easily exceeded the 300,000-unit milestone, the market performance of the Chevy Nova collapsed in 1964.
The GM brand produced only a little over 191,000 units, with the Super Sport accounting for just 30,000 cars. The decline continued in 1965, as the Nova dropped to approximately 120,000 sold units, while the SS sales totaled just about 9,100 vehicles.
A 1964 Nova SS is also looking for a new owner on Craigslist as we speak, with the seller promising that everything is absolutely original.
Described as a survivor, which in theory means the car has never been restored, this Nova indeed comes in an impressive condition, albeit the seller hasn’t provided any information as to how they managed to preserve the factory shape of this SS.
The floors and the trunk are entirely original, and this is totally impressive, as they are typically among the first pieces of metal to be invaded by rust on a car so old.
Everything on this Nova SS looks great, except for some small signs of wear on the driver’s seat. But of course, this isn’t necessarily something to be worried about, as it can easily be fixed with a very small investment.
Needless to say, the car has already received a tune-up to be able to run properly, so it comes with new tires, new brakes, a new fuel tank, and so on. In other words, it now requires only minor TLC, not only to look perfect but also to become just the perfect weekend driving companion during sunny days.
With a matching-numbers 283 (4.7-liter) V8, this Nova SS obviously isn’t necessarily the most affordable Chevy you can find these days. The owner hopes they can get no more, no less than $36,500, and at first glance, it doesn’t look like they’re interested in other offers.
