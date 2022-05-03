The Only Problem of This 1965 Nova SS Is That It Was Born Alongside the Impala

1965 was a pretty big year for Chevrolet, but unfortunately for the Nova, all eyes were actually on another model owned by the GM brand.
Born in 1958 as the top Bel Air and promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later, the Impala was Chevy’s superstar during the ‘60s, with its sales skyrocketing in the first half of the decade.
In 1965, however, the Impala eventually turned into a record-breaking model, as it became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year.
This historic achievement obviously allowed the Impala to overshadow the other Chevy models on the market. Including the Nova, that is, with even the SS being cannibalized by other Chevrolets. For instance, the company produced only 9,100 Nova SS in 1965, also as a result of the Chevelle Malibu SS sales going up.
The 1965 Nova SS that we have here serves as living proof that this car was worth every cent anyway. Still sporting the original metal, the vehicle comes in impressive condition, with eBay seller 2701mike632 explaining that everything continues to work properly.
Of course, there’s a chance this Nova SS has already been restored (though the seller doesn’t provide any information in this regard), with the engine also replaced as well. In other words, the original unit that came with the car is gone, so in charge of putting the wheels in motion right now is a 327 (5.3-liter), likely running correctly.
It goes without saying this Nova can’t be bought for beer money, but on the other hand, the car could end up becoming rather expensive. The auction for this Nova SS starts at $10,000, with a reserve also in place, so the selling price might be much higher than that.
If you want to see the car in person, you need to go to Staten Island, New York.
