Saving This 1967 Chevrolet Nova Will Certainly Be No Picnic, Sitting for Years

Say what you want about the Chevy Nova, but you can’t deny it was a pretty cool car. Sure, maybe it wasn’t as popular as other Chevys back in the ‘60s (we’re looking at you, Impala), but this doesn’t mean the Nova didn’t have its very own customer appeal.
It had, and this is why it remained a strong-selling model until the end of the decade.
1967, however, witnessed a significant decline in terms of sales, with Chevrolet shipping a third fewer Novas as compared to the previous year. The total sales dropped to approximately 106,500 units, with the SS (which continues to be a highly-desirable configuration today) accounting for some 10,000 units.
Finding, buying, and restoring a late ‘60s Nova is by any means easy business, but eBay seller elpasoconnection claims they have a candidate that’s totally worth a second chance.
Priced at $10,500, this project is without a doubt expensive, yet it still comes with some very strong selling points that could make it easier to find a new owner for the car.
First and foremost, it’s worth knowing this Nova has been sitting for years prior to being pulled from west Texas and going online for another chance. There’s obviously some rust here and there, but on the other hand, this Nova is far from becoming a rust bucket, that’s for sure.
What’s more worrying is that so many parts are missing. There’s no engine or transmission, the seats are already gone, and so on. In other words, saving this Nova might be doable, but on the other hand, it would eventually be easier to go for a restomod rather than to attempt a restoration to factory specifications.
As said, buying this Nova wouldn’t be cheap either, but the seller has also enabled the Make Offer button, just in case someone has another deal in mind for the car.
