Delta4x4’s Off-Road Package Turns the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Into an Overlanding Monster

Introduced in 2018, the Cullinan is the first full-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) produced by Rolls-Royce. It got its name after the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered. Like all other models conceived by the British automaker, it takes luxury to a whole different level, and with a BMW twin-turbocharged V12 under the hood, it’s not too shabby in terms of performance either.
However, when it comes to all-terrain capabilities, the Cullinan is no Land Cruiser. Yes, it comes with a permanent all-wheel-drive system, but with almost 10.6 inches of ground clearance in off-road mode, it isn’t the type of vehicle that you can go off-roading with.
Of course, Rolls-Royce didn’t develop it with such a vulgar pastime in mind, but to satisfy its SUV-crazed customers’ desire to cruise on paved roads in style.
However, it seems that some atypical Cullinan owners want to drive their luxurious SUV to remote places without fearing that it could get stuck or damaged. While Rolls-Royce declined to deliver an off-road package, the German experts from delta4x4 happily agreed to develop and sell one.
overlanding rig includes a 3.1-inch (80 mm) suspension lift kit and a set of 20-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 33-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss X tires. These upgrades improve the vehicle’s ground clearance from 7.4 inches (190 mm) to approximately 13.3 inches (340 mm), which is almost 2 inches (51 mm) more than what the 2022 RAM 1500 TRX can offer in stock form. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed details about the breakover, or departure angles, but these will undoubtedly be improved as well.
Apart from these goodies, the outrageous package also offers some exterior enhancements aimed to protect the Cullinan’s bodywork. These consist of custom fender extensions, mudguards, heavy-duty underbody protection plates, and a bull bar equipped with six rally-derived PIAA headlights that can be used either as work lights or as additional high beams.
But wait, there’s more. To make sure that the 563-hp V12 doesn’t choke when owners have to cross a river, this off-road package adds a revamped exhaust system, which comes with a snorkel.
For now, the tent is not part of the package, but in the future one will be available, complete with a telescopic ladder.
The off-road experts have stated that the conversion package will be available in the near future as they’re currently awaiting approval from European authorities for the exhaust system and bull bar.
While customers will be able to purchase each component separately, the company will make things easier by supplying and fitting the whole package for “just” $163,000 (€150,000). That more than two brand-new, HEMI-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392s, but for the wealthy Cullinan owners who dreamed about transforming their luxurious SUV into a full-blown overlanding rig, that’s a small price to pay.
