1970 Chevrolet Nova Sells for Beer Money, Restoration Is No Picnic

The Nova received a major overhaul in 1968 when Chevrolet launched the third-generation lineup, and the sales of the series, therefore, increased substantially towards the end of the decade.
Without a doubt, the rising popularity of the Nova SS helped a lot, with the Super Sport alone accounting for more than 19,500 units out of the entire production in 1970.
As compared to other models in Chevy’s lineup, the Nova wasn’t necessarily aimed at people interested in a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel (except for the SS, but this is a completely different story).
The standard engine choice was a four-cylinder developing just 90 horsepower, but it goes without saying not a lot of Novas ended up being fitted with this choice.
The 230 (3.7-liter) and the 250 (4.1-liter) Turbo-Thrift six-cylinders continued to be offered, while the 307 (5.0-liter) was still the base V8 for Nova buyers. The 350 (5.7-liter) was one of the more powerful choices, as the small-block unit developed either 250 or 255 horsepower depending on the carburetor that was installed by Chevy.
The Nova posted on eBay by seller mikejrscar no longer comes with an engine under the hood, and while some people could be ready to walk away, others see it as an opportunity to build something really unique. Indeed, this Nova qualifies for a restomod project, though it goes without saying it needs a brave soul to bring it back to the road.
The vehicle comes in a very rough shape, and there are several holes the new owner would have to take care of. At first glance, there’s a lot of metalwork that’s required on this 1970 Nova, though if you want to see the glass half full, the buyer also gets redone seats that are in perfect shape.
The good news is the car sells for pocket money. After receiving no less than 77 bids, the Nova goes to an Internet stranger willing to pay $2,600 for it, so fingers crossed to see it back on the road sooner rather than later.
