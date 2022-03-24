Isn't It Killer a '65 Chevy Nova Hot Rod Came Out Boosted Exactly as Imagined?

The Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova has always had to go through mock and banter because of its odd names. But that does not mean the series has been without its fans or that it cannot be restomodded into a supercharged beast.
And, funny enough, we have a gold/white/crimson example that mixes a virtual life with real-world shenanigans (and even has its own social media page!). This first-generation “small automobile” has enjoyed a new lease of life for some time already, dressed up to impress and stand out in any muscle car/Hot Rod crowd without even breaking a sweat.
All that would be attributable to the owner’s – Jon Henson, the sales manager at Currie Enterprises, and a specialist “in hot rod, muscle car and pro-touring for over 20 years” - choice of colors. The basic white, fiery crimson and contrasting gold combination makes sure this little Nova will turn heads even when standing still. Then, it will probably drop jaws once the engine fires up.
This is because according to the snippets of information we could gather from the various street, event, and autocross activities of the Nova nicknamed “Boosted II” (aka ii_boosted on social media), the monster hiding under the hood is a Magnuson supercharged LS3 Chevy Performance V8 engine! By the way, judging by the extensive list of “thank you” hashtags, apparently, no restomod aspect was left unchecked and no upgrade stone left unturned, from the Falken tire performance to the Vintage Air comfort.
But we all know these types of builds are a never-ending work-in-progress love affair. So, just recently the craftsman behind Evans CNC gifted the Nova owner with a rendering-to-reality pass from none other than Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media for his birthday, probably to better visualize the upcoming, subtle changes to an already fantastic-looking beast.
All that would be attributable to the owner’s – Jon Henson, the sales manager at Currie Enterprises, and a specialist “in hot rod, muscle car and pro-touring for over 20 years” - choice of colors. The basic white, fiery crimson and contrasting gold combination makes sure this little Nova will turn heads even when standing still. Then, it will probably drop jaws once the engine fires up.
This is because according to the snippets of information we could gather from the various street, event, and autocross activities of the Nova nicknamed “Boosted II” (aka ii_boosted on social media), the monster hiding under the hood is a Magnuson supercharged LS3 Chevy Performance V8 engine! By the way, judging by the extensive list of “thank you” hashtags, apparently, no restomod aspect was left unchecked and no upgrade stone left unturned, from the Falken tire performance to the Vintage Air comfort.
But we all know these types of builds are a never-ending work-in-progress love affair. So, just recently the craftsman behind Evans CNC gifted the Nova owner with a rendering-to-reality pass from none other than Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media for his birthday, probably to better visualize the upcoming, subtle changes to an already fantastic-looking beast.