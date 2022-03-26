You Think Cylinder Deactivation Is New Technology? Think Again!

Today we have the incredible luck of choosing exactly what kind of car and powertrain we want. The auto industry was never this diverse in its offerings. This might mean that we should better inform ourselves, but it doesn’t take away the joy we ought to feel every time we scan the markets for something new or used. With the plethora of options available and the change required for meeting emissions standards, you may be inclined to think cylinder deactivation is something that just recently appeared. Here’s the full picture.