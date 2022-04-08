Digitally Slammed Chevy Nova Flaunts Towering Blower to Signal It's Road Trippin'

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers created the song “Road Trippin’” for their seventh studio album, Californication (1999), and probably had no idea that it is incredibly adequate for a vast variety of uses. And chief among them is the perfect mental image for a virtual automotive artist’s vision.
The last time we discussed a digital project from Emmanuel Brito, a pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, he was highlighting a “shoebox” first-generation Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova restomod that was dressed up in dark blue and lots of carbon fiber on its way from rendering-to-reality and a new Pro-Touring lease of life. And we also noted a couple of things.
One would be how GM’s small automobile series has managed to grow out of the initial Spanish-language mockery into a coveted classic nameplate that inspires both fear and admiration more than ever before. Additionally, the other noteworthy aspect about Novas was this CGI expert has a soft spot for them, alongside Blue Oval’s Fox Body Ford Mustang.
Speaking of third-generation apparitions, the author’s latest digital endeavor again has to do with a Chevy Nova. Not at all surprising, considering the aforementioned observations, right? But this time around, as the virtual artist did not have to contend with any customer requests (this is just a wishful thinking interpretation), he went all out with the design.
The blue paintjob, which is contrasted by numerous chrome-sparkling trim details, is as traditional as it gets. But those, along with the tan leather interior, are about the sole classic elements on this late 1960s to early 1970s ride. From then on, everything adhered to modern customization principles, including the slammed attitude, massive aftermarket wheels shod in track-focused tires, a big brake kit with crimson calipers, or the powertrain assembly.
Unfortunately, no information was provided regarding the hp or torque figures for the towering, blown V8 assembly. Perhaps it does not even matter, as the author asked us where (not how fast) we would take this beast when “road trippin’...”
