Family-Owned 1971 Chevrolet Nova Is More Than Just a Typical Barn Find

Chevrolet Nova SS was obviously the icing on the cake in 1971 as well, though the GM brand dropped the famous 396 (6.5-liter) engine and replaced it with a 350 (5.7-liter) V8.
However, the regular Nova also witnessed the introduction of a series of changes, beginning with the new 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder engine now offered as standard.
Chevrolet, therefore, ditched both the 153 (2.5-liter) four-cylinder and the 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder, with the said 250 now serving as the base unit on the Nova.
This 1971 Nova was also born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, and according to eBay seller 7malibu9, it still starts and runs properly. However, you’d better not consider the car road-worthy just yet, but when it comes to a short yard drive, the Nova seems to be fully prepared for the task.
The metal issues are perfectly highlighted in the photos, so some occasional fixes are unsurprisingly needed. There are some small holes here and there, but this isn’t necessarily surprising, especially because the car has been sitting for several years.
Owned by the same family since new, this Nova obviously requires a full restoration, and at first glance, there’s nothing that would pose any significant challenge. The bodywork should be done quite easily, and if no big parts are missing, bringing the car back to the road should be as easy as 1-2-3.
On the other hand, this 1971 Chevrolet Nova isn’t necessarily the most affordable out there, but fortunately, someone has already agreed to pay the starting bid for the car. If no one else bids more than $5,500, this Nova will still find a new home, and hopefully, it would receive its highly anticipated refresh sooner rather than later.
If you want to see it in person, the car is located in Conyers, Georgia.
