Family-Owned 1971 Chevrolet Nova Is More Than Just a Typical Barn Find

More on this:

1 Digitally Slammed Chevy Nova Flaunts Towering Blower to Signal It's Road Trippin'

2 Not an Impala or a Chevelle, Still Cool: 1967 Nova Comes Straight from the Desert, No Rot

3 1970 Chevrolet Nova Sells for Beer Money, Restoration Is No Picnic

4 Isn't It Killer a '65 Chevy Nova Hot Rod Came Out Boosted Exactly as Imagined?

5 New Barn Find Proves the Impala Wasn’t the Only Chevy Worth the Love in 1966