Not an Impala or a Chevelle, Still Cool: 1967 Nova Comes Straight from the Desert, No Rot

While most of Chevy’s love during the ’60s was directed to models like the Corvette, the Impala, or the Chevelle, the more affordable Nova was a nameplate that played a very important role in the company’s long-term strategy.
The Nova was supposed to be a key place in the compact market, with Chevrolet trying to appeal to as many buyers as possible with a wide array of body styles including sedans, hardtops, and station wagons.
Also known as Chevy II before the Nova nameplate was born, the vehicle was fitted with less-powerful engines, including four-cylinders that obviously had nothing in common with the performance appetite of a big-block.
In 1967, for example, the Chevy II could be ordered with an L4 153 (2.5-liter), and no less than 480 models ended up being fitted with this engine. The most common choice, however, was the 194 (3.1-liter) six-cylinder, as Chevrolet produced over 47,000 cars equipped with this unit.
The more powerful options included in the 250 six-cylinder and the two V8s available for this model year, namely the 283 (4.7-liter) and the 327 (5.3-liter).
This Nova was posted on eBay after its owner saved it from the New Mexico desert. While the car comes with lots of new parts, including the seats (which have been reupholstered and covered with plastic for protection), it still requires plenty of fixes to return to the road.
The paint has faded out due to the desert sun, and the six-cylinder engine under the hood, despite starting, still needs additional tweaks to become a road-worthy powerplant.
The rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time, and seller vintageundeclared claims there’s absolutely no rot on this car.
Unsurprisingly, this Nova doesn’t necessarily come cheap, as the asking price is $7,500. Some other offers might also be considered, so you know what you have to do if you want this Nova.
