Sleeping 1970 Nova SS Proves the Chevelle Wasn’t Chevrolet’s Only SS Superstar

The production of the Nova back in 1970 included just a little over 307,000 units, and just as expected, close to 168,000 of them ended up fitted with an L6 engine.
On the other hand, the V8 eventually became quite a popular choice, with Chevrolet installing the more powerful units on over 137,000 Novas, whereas the number of vehicles equipped with the lazy L4 dropped to just 2,000.
Just like before, the Nova SS was the big star of the show, and this year, Chevrolet produced approximately 19,500 of them.
One of them is right here, aiming for a full restoration after sleeping for many years in the same spot. eBay seller tacknstuff says this Nova, which still wears the SS tags, comes with an engine that turns over (the car was born with a 350/5.7-liter under the hood), so in theory, a professional mechanic might be able to get it up and running.
The photos pretty much tell the full story and show the rust has already invaded several metal parts here and there. This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has been sitting for so long, though.
The seller claims the Nova was born with a vinyl top, but this one is long gone. Right now, the car comes with multiple sunroofs, they say.
Part of the same family for more than 3 decades, the Nova has some 105,000 miles (169,000 km) on the clock, and by the looks of it, the mileage is correct.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, but this time a reserve is also in place. The seller hasn’t provided any information on it, but the top $2,000 bid didn’t unlock it just yet, so the interested buyers must do better to be able to secure the car.
If you want to see it live, the Nova is parked in Spring Hill, Florida.
