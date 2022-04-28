1972 Chevrolet Nova SS With GMC Sierra Engine Looks Like a Restomod Done Right

While many people interested in a Nova SS are more often looking for “original everything,” which typically translates to factory engine, transmission, and metal, it’s not a secret that this particular Chevy model makes for a very good choice for a restomod.
This is how the Nova sometimes ends up getting a ton of other upgrades that eventually provide it with more muscle, no matter if we’re talking about the looks or the power under the hood.
This 1972 Nova (according to the badges, it’s actually an SS, but these could obviously come from another model) is now powered by a 2002 GMC Sierra 4.8-liter fuel-injected V8 engine paired with a 7004R 4-speed automatic transmission. And as you’d expect, it starts and runs properly, with eBay seller 1qwik99 explaining this engine offers not only more power but also better mileage than the original 350 (5.7-liter).
Like every restomod, this 1972 Nova comes with a custom sound system and other tweaks here and there, including LED lights.
But on the other hand, some original goodies are still available, including the blue and yellow California plates.
Certainly, this Nova looks like a great mix of old and new, but at first glance, it’s going to need a little bit more of the latter. This is because the paint doesn’t seem all that nice, though it probably depends on the angle. A full repaint is most likely required, but checking out the car in person should help anyone figure out more about it anyway.
Unsurprisingly, this Nova doesn’t necessarily come cheap, but on the other hand, it looks to be a little bit too expensive as well. The seller wants to get no less than $19,500 for it, and given this isn’t an auction, whoever wants to take the car home has no other option than to pay the full price.
