Old-School Chevy Nova Drags New “Kid” Ram TRX, Try to Guess the Narrow Winner

Logically, a comparison between a behemoth full-size pickup truck and a small passenger car should have no common ground whatsoever. Alas, these are the wonderful dragstrip times we live in, where anything is possible.
That includes the option to check out a hulking pickup truck that may have two (or three times) the weight of its opponent. Plus, the opportunity to see a brawl – in a safe environment – between vastly different vehicle philosophies: one that is borderline old school and the other decidedly modern. And, of course, adrenaline junkies will also get a much-welcomed dose of entertainment via a close quarter-mile encounter.
But let us give you the rundown on the setting and opponents. The latest video feature (embedded below, uploaded on June 5th, 2022) from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a short yet intense burst of quarter-mile attitude that occurred at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The protagonists of this little yet feisty skirmish were on the left lane a crimson (and black) Ram 1500 TRX and on the right lane an equally red (and chromed) Chevy Nova. Both looked decidedly ready to fight the skirmish to the bitter end or – as is the case here – past the quarter-mile spot once they kicked off the proceeds at the 0:31 mark. And none of them seemed prepared to go down without a fight.
Alas, the devil is – like on so many other occasions – always in the details. So, one could notice the 6.2-liter Hemi supercharged V8 monster left the starting line a little better and had a whisker of an advantage as both rides passed the Christmas tree. As it turns out, in the end, that was all it needed to assert narrow 10.92s to 11.11s supremacy. That, and a slightly higher trap speed of 124.16 mph (199.81 kph) against its opponent’s 123.5 mph (198.75 kph) result!
