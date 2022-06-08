This 1969 Chevrolet Nova Proves Detroit Metal Isn’t Immortal, the End Is Nigh

In case you’re wondering what’s the worst thing that can happen to a classic car, the answer is just one. The rust turns an otherwise gorgeous legend into nothing but a useless pile of metal, and in some cases, these cars end up with no chance of ever getting back on the road.
The 1969 Chevrolet Nova that seller roddorum1 has recently posted on eBay has become a genuine rust bucket, likely after spending a very long time outside under the clear sky.
The seller doesn’t provide any information about the car, though they only say the rust has caused massive damage, and the Nova should just be used for parts.
Unfortunately, with such limited information about this Nova, it’s hard to believe anyone would be willing to pay $3,000 for it, especially because we have no idea about what’s missing and what isn’t.
Chevrolet produced close to 252,000 Novas in 1969, and for this nameplate, this was a massive increase from just 183,500 units a year before. The sales, however, continued to grow, and in 1970, they exceeded 300,000 units for the first time in many years.
In 1969, the Super Sport was obviously the icing on the cake, with some 17,500 cars ending up rolling off the assembly lines with SS tags.
Based entirely on the photos provided by the seller, the adventure of this Nova in the automotive industry is approaching its end, not only because the rust has caused massive damage but also because there’s a chance restoring it would be a nightmare anyway.
If anything, some of the parts could end up helping to bring another Nova back to the road, so if you’re interested in the car, just reach out to the seller for additional information. The Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone has another deal in mind.
The seller doesn’t provide any information about the car, though they only say the rust has caused massive damage, and the Nova should just be used for parts.
Unfortunately, with such limited information about this Nova, it’s hard to believe anyone would be willing to pay $3,000 for it, especially because we have no idea about what’s missing and what isn’t.
Chevrolet produced close to 252,000 Novas in 1969, and for this nameplate, this was a massive increase from just 183,500 units a year before. The sales, however, continued to grow, and in 1970, they exceeded 300,000 units for the first time in many years.
In 1969, the Super Sport was obviously the icing on the cake, with some 17,500 cars ending up rolling off the assembly lines with SS tags.
Based entirely on the photos provided by the seller, the adventure of this Nova in the automotive industry is approaching its end, not only because the rust has caused massive damage but also because there’s a chance restoring it would be a nightmare anyway.
If anything, some of the parts could end up helping to bring another Nova back to the road, so if you’re interested in the car, just reach out to the seller for additional information. The Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone has another deal in mind.