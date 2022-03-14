This 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible Was Abandoned Because the Wind Messed the Owner’s Hair

A very original 1973 Ford Mustang convertible is once again looking for a new owner after the car was previously forced to find a new home for a rather awkward reason.
Let’s start with the obvious and highlight its fantastic condition. The Mustang shines almost like a new car, and at some level, this makes perfect sense because a previous owner has allegedly repainted it at one point.
eBay seller rjm.2008 claims the Mustang boasts a show-quality look, and the photos in the gallery seem to confirm this.
Under the hood, this 1973 convertible comes with a 351 (5.7-liter) Cleveland 2-barrel that has just 48,000 miles (a little over 30,000 km) on the clock. This is a matching-numbers unit, and the mileage is obviously original.
Now let’s get to the more awkward part.
We’re being told the Mustang was originally purchased as a gift for the first owner’s wife. However, because driving the convertible with the top down messed her hair, the lucky lady barely used the Mustang, so the car spent most of its time parked in a garage.
The owner eventually decided to sell it because it wasn’t used much, and now the Mustang is at its third owner, once again searching for a new home.
It makes little sense to discuss just how great this Mustang continues to look, pretty much because the photos perfectly show that everything is almost in a mint condition. However, if you want to be sure you’re bidding for a car in a tip-top shape, paying a visit to the owner in Novi, Michigan, should be enough to thoroughly inspect everything.
The bidding is underway as we speak, but the seller has also enabled a reserve, and this makes it harder for the car to find a new owner. The top bid at the time of press is $16,600, but the reserve is obviously yet to be unlocked.
The auction is projected to end in approximately 6 days, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone’s bid is high enough to trigger the reserve.
