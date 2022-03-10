autoevolution
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 'Devious' Restomod Hides Something Unexpended Under the Hood

10 Mar 2022
No matter how good the 2022 Mustang is, or how good the Mustang will ever be, even far into the future, it’s safe to say that no incarnation of this nameplate will ever top the original, first-generation model for icon status.
The first-gen Mustang spearheaded a brand-new class of automobiles – pony cars. It also proved to be extremely popular, extremely quickly, taking America by storm and winning over the hearts of pretty much anybody who’s ever appreciated cars for being more than just tools that get you from point A to point B.

Those original Mustangs are also quite popular with the restomod crowd, and oh boy, sometimes there really is nothing like a tastefully restored and modified mid-60s Fastback version, which by the way is what you’re looking at here.

This car is on sale through Fusion Luxury Motors and if you want to park it in your driveway, it’s going to cost you $389,950. That’s more than what you’d pay for a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan that hasn’t even left the dealership yet.

Before you call Consumer Services, just consider all the work that went into building this restomod, especially since it took three whole years to get it done. Furthermore, we reckon this car is also worthy of its unofficial title ‘Devious’, given by its creators at Timeless Kustoms.

Let’s run through some of the specs, starting with the hand-built carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter. Then there are the Dapper Lightning V2 headlights, 18-inch Forgeline wheels with yellow Brembo calipers, Toyo Proxes R888R rubber, a Vintage Air A/C system, Sparco Pro 2000 seats (with four-point harnesses), a Sparco tilt steering wheel, Autometer SPEK gauges, Image Dynamics sounds system and power windows.

On the chassis side, the car boasts a custom suspension with JRI dual adjustable coilovers and custom through floor sub-frame connectors.

As for the drivetrain, you might be surprised to learn that power comes from a Ford Performance Coyote V8 unit, working alongside an Edelbrock E-Force TVS 2650 supercharger, resulting in 631 rear wheel hp (around 730 hp at the crank) and 539 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. Other performance mods include the Boss 302 CNC heads, a Ford Racing ECU, custom fuel pump, Tremec T-56 six-speed manual gearbox and loads more.

This thing is the real deal.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

