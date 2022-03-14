1970s Dodge Dart “Twisted Trakpak” Turns Redeye HIPO Monster to Spite Demons

Between the 1959 and 1976 model years, Dodge had a line of Dart automobiles that did not stand out in any crowd. However, that changed forever when Mopar enthusiasts got the fourth generation that acted out like a Demon.
Among the most underrated muscle cars everyone should still know more about, the 1971 Dodge Dart Demon is one of the main reasons quarter-mile dragstrip aficionados got to play with a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. However, some people want to give a chance to the lesser Darts, as well.
Case in point. Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, introduces us to a real project that he was a “small CGI part” of. It is the “Twisted Trakpak” from Ready Chassis, a company specialized in “drag-race-ready rolling chassis & modularized performance kits.” And it certainly may look a little underrated if not for the artist’s HIPO (high impact color) ideas.
Naturally, he called Plum Crazy his favorite. Many people – from the average Joe to stars like Lil Baby – will probably agree. But, just in case, he also left us with a few digital variations in blue, orange, green, yellow, or silver. We would have also loved a crimson option, but you can never have everything you want, right?
Alas, those HIPOs are just some of the highlights of this rendering-to-reality project. As per the artist’s description, a lot of things are amiss. “It looks mostly stock ‘70 to ‘76 Dodge Dart but underneath is a certified drag strip monster,” complete with the dual-snorkel hood from the newer model year Challenger Hellcats. Oh, and let us not forget about the Dodge Direct Connection Redeye crate engine that will gloriously close off the old-to-new circle...
Of course, the author immediately fantasizes about the upcoming dragstrip encounters between this absurdly light yet tremendously powerful Ready Chassis build and unsuspecting modern quarter-mile heroes or wannabe legends... That is going to be a handful, for sure.
