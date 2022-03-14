autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

1970s Dodge Dart “Twisted Trakpak” Turns Redeye HIPO Monster to Spite Demons

Home > News > Renderings
14 Mar 2022, 22:04 UTC ·
Between the 1959 and 1976 model years, Dodge had a line of Dart automobiles that did not stand out in any crowd. However, that changed forever when Mopar enthusiasts got the fourth generation that acted out like a Demon.
1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign 13 photos
1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign1970s Dodge Dart Redeye Twisted Trakpak HIPO rendering to reality by abimelecdesign
Among the most underrated muscle cars everyone should still know more about, the 1971 Dodge Dart Demon is one of the main reasons quarter-mile dragstrip aficionados got to play with a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. However, some people want to give a chance to the lesser Darts, as well.

Case in point. Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, introduces us to a real project that he was a “small CGI part” of. It is the “Twisted Trakpak” from Ready Chassis, a company specialized in “drag-race-ready rolling chassis & modularized performance kits.” And it certainly may look a little underrated if not for the artist’s HIPO (high impact color) ideas.

Naturally, he called Plum Crazy his favorite. Many people – from the average Joe to stars like Lil Baby – will probably agree. But, just in case, he also left us with a few digital variations in blue, orange, green, yellow, or silver. We would have also loved a crimson option, but you can never have everything you want, right?

Alas, those HIPOs are just some of the highlights of this rendering-to-reality project. As per the artist’s description, a lot of things are amiss. “It looks mostly stock ‘70 to ‘76 Dodge Dart but underneath is a certified drag strip monster,” complete with the dual-snorkel hood from the newer model year Challenger Hellcats. Oh, and let us not forget about the Dodge Direct Connection Redeye crate engine that will gloriously close off the old-to-new circle...

Of course, the author immediately fantasizes about the upcoming dragstrip encounters between this absurdly light yet tremendously powerful Ready Chassis build and unsuspecting modern quarter-mile heroes or wannabe legends... That is going to be a handful, for sure.


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Dodge Dart Redeye crate engine Twisted Trakpak CGI to reality rendering abimelecdesign 1970s Dodge Dart Redeye
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories