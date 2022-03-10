1965 Plymouth Barracuda Moves After 15 Years, Solid California Survivor

Sales of the Barracuda were already on the rise back in 1965, but on the other hand, the fierce competition in this side of the market made it more challenging for Plymouth to keep the interest in its car at high levels.
Ford’s Mustang managed to eat up an important share of the pony car market, and it goes without saying Plymouth just couldn’t match the sales of its new rival.
For example, Plymouth ended up building a little over 64,500 Barracudas in 1965, while the Ford Mustang production included almost 560,000 units. This says a lot about the rivalry in this side of the market, though this doesn’t necessarily mean the Barracuda wasn’t prepared for the fight.
It was, and the engine lineup available in 1965 is the living proof Plymouth wanted the Barracuda to be aimed at almost the same audience as the Mustang.
The base unit was a 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder developing 145 horsepower, while the two V8 options available this year were based on a 273 (4.5-liter) with two- and four-barrel carburetors. They were rated at 180 and 235 horsepower, respectively.
This Barracuda was posted on eBay earlier this week, and it’s one of the models that were fitted from the factory with a 4-barrel unit. However, given it spent no less than 15 years sitting in the same spot, the engine no longer runs, and seller par16 claims it’s going to need a rebuild.
The paint is no longer the original one, but on the other hand, the Barracuda is described as a solid California survivor that doesn’t come with an overwhelming amount of rust. The photos seem to confirm its good shape, but of course, anyone should just go check it out in person to figure out how much needs to be fixed before bringing the car back to the road.
The car has been posted online with a fixed price, so if you want to take it home, be ready to spend $7,000 for it.
