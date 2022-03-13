Very Original 1966 Mustang Convertible Was Driven for Only 2,600 Miles in 33 Years

If you’re in the market searching for a babied Mustang that has spent most of its time in a garage, the 1966 convertible we recently came across is definitely worth checking out.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell you this 1966 Ford Mustang continues to exhibit a pretty good shape, and this is the living proof the car has indeed been taken care of during all these years.
It’s not a mint 1966 Mustang, there’s no doubt about it, but eBay seller jdee426 guarantees there’s nothing that a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
The car has already been repainted in its original Springtime Yellow finish more than 3 decades ago, but further polishing is still required today, obviously due to the many years of sitting.
The Mustang is currently at its second owner after it previously left the man who bought it new back in 1982. At that point, the odometer indicated close to 72,100 miles (116,033 km), and today, it reads only 74,683 miles (120,190 km), so the car was driven for just 2,600 miles (4,184 km) in 33 years.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.3-liter) 2-barrel rated at 200 horsepower. In 1966, Ford also offered a 4-barrel version of the same engine with 225 horsepower, though the top option was the HiPo configuration with 271 horsepower.
The V8 still starts, but the seller claims some improvements here and there are still required.
This very original Mustang is gaining a lot of attention on eBay, as the auction has already received 23 bids in just a few hours online. However, the top offer is currently at $12,600, and this isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. We have no idea how high the bidding must go, but given it’s a highly desirable Mustang, we’ll most likely find this out in the next 6 days.
It’s not a mint 1966 Mustang, there’s no doubt about it, but eBay seller jdee426 guarantees there’s nothing that a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
The car has already been repainted in its original Springtime Yellow finish more than 3 decades ago, but further polishing is still required today, obviously due to the many years of sitting.
The Mustang is currently at its second owner after it previously left the man who bought it new back in 1982. At that point, the odometer indicated close to 72,100 miles (116,033 km), and today, it reads only 74,683 miles (120,190 km), so the car was driven for just 2,600 miles (4,184 km) in 33 years.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.3-liter) 2-barrel rated at 200 horsepower. In 1966, Ford also offered a 4-barrel version of the same engine with 225 horsepower, though the top option was the HiPo configuration with 271 horsepower.
The V8 still starts, but the seller claims some improvements here and there are still required.
This very original Mustang is gaining a lot of attention on eBay, as the auction has already received 23 bids in just a few hours online. However, the top offer is currently at $12,600, and this isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. We have no idea how high the bidding must go, but given it’s a highly desirable Mustang, we’ll most likely find this out in the next 6 days.