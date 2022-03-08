This 1965 Ford Mustang Can Make a Grown Man Cry, Original V8 Somewhere Around

The engine lineup of the 1965 Mustang came with a series of novelties versus 1964 1/2, and it all started with the new six-cylinder that was offered as standard to any buyer.
The 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower was gone, and instead, Ford was now offering a 200 (3.3-liter) developing 120 horsepower.
The V8 family started with the 289 (4.3-liter) 2-barrel, as the 260 (4.3-liter) introduced a year before was ditched. The base unit, therefore, developed 200 horsepower, while the upgraded 4-barrel sibling was rated at 225 horsepower.
The crème de la crème on the 1965 Mustang was the HiPo V8, which produced a total of 270 horsepower.
This Mustang was born with a 289 under the hood, but there’s a chance it’s been a while since the engine left the car. As anyone can figure out in just a few seconds, the 1965 model is this close to becoming a total wreck, most likely after sitting for years under the clear sky.
It makes little sense to discuss the condition of the car because of obvious reasons, so if you’re one of those brave people who believe this Mustang can still be restored, you should just assume it needs everything.
eBay seller fordman352 says the car “needs work,” but without a doubt, it’s the kind of fastback that’s not aimed at the faint of heart. If anything, be ready for a very ambitious restoration process if you somehow end up getting the V8 up and running.
No information has been offered on the health of the engine, but it’s safe to assume it’s in a poor condition, most likely no longer starting.
The super-rough shape of this Mustang makes it a rather cheap purchase, so the bidding is currently at just $1,150. The auction, however, is set to come to an end in 6 days, so who knows, maybe someone has the courage to actually start a full restoration process and bring this once-gorgeous Mustang back to the road.
