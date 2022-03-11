Galpin-tuned 2012 Ford Mustang GT Flexes With Custom Body Kit and Supercharged V8

It is a well-known fact that fifth-generation S197 Mustangs got a heck of a lot better looking after their 2010 model year update, which included restyled headlights with integrated turn signals, slimmer mirrors, a more prominent hood, new taillights, plus lots of other small but significant changes.
These S197 models also look pretty good whenever beefed up from a visual standpoint, which is exactly how one might describe this modified 2012 Mustang GT, currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer.
The main reason why it looks so good has to be that Galpin Auto Sports body kit, although the Lava Red Metallic exterior steals the eye too, as does the overall stance of the vehicle.
Other strong visuals include the panoramic glass roof, driving lights, tinted taillights, custom badges, dual exhaust outlets and the custom 20-inch black wheels. We should also note the Eibach lowering springs and Brembo calipers.
Inside, you’ll find heated front seats, which like the rear seats and the door panels, are upholstered in black leather with burgundy inserts. Then you’ve got the air conditioning, a Hurst shifter, cruise control, branded floor mats, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and a custom stereo system with two trunk-mounted speakers.
As for performance, this thing should be a straight-line beast. The 5.0-liter V8 was fitted with a ProCharger supercharger, plus a Boss 302 intake manifold, intercooler, a Ford Racing camshaft and a custom Bassani exhaust system. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but everything is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with an aftermarket clutch assembly.
We also can’t help but notice the presence of an Escort radar detector on top of the dashboard. Potential buyers should keep in mind that radar detectors are still illegal in some states, such as Virginia and the District of Columbia.
The main reason why it looks so good has to be that Galpin Auto Sports body kit, although the Lava Red Metallic exterior steals the eye too, as does the overall stance of the vehicle.
Other strong visuals include the panoramic glass roof, driving lights, tinted taillights, custom badges, dual exhaust outlets and the custom 20-inch black wheels. We should also note the Eibach lowering springs and Brembo calipers.
Inside, you’ll find heated front seats, which like the rear seats and the door panels, are upholstered in black leather with burgundy inserts. Then you’ve got the air conditioning, a Hurst shifter, cruise control, branded floor mats, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and a custom stereo system with two trunk-mounted speakers.
As for performance, this thing should be a straight-line beast. The 5.0-liter V8 was fitted with a ProCharger supercharger, plus a Boss 302 intake manifold, intercooler, a Ford Racing camshaft and a custom Bassani exhaust system. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but everything is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with an aftermarket clutch assembly.
We also can’t help but notice the presence of an Escort radar detector on top of the dashboard. Potential buyers should keep in mind that radar detectors are still illegal in some states, such as Virginia and the District of Columbia.