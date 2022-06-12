This 1967 Ford T5 Is a Rare Mustang No American Was Supposed to Buy, Super-Original

If you lived in Germany back in the ‘60s and wanted to get your hands on a Mustang, well, you needed a pretty large garage.
This is because the Mustang nameplate was actually used for a two-stroke diesel truck that was produced by Krupp Motoren und Kraftwagenfabriken between 1951 and 1968. In other words, Ford couldn’t sell the car in Germany under the Mustang moniker, so the company had to come up with another name.
This is how the Ford T5 was born. Available in limited numbers, the T5 was mostly purchased by Americans living in Germany, with some cars eventually sent back to the States when they returned home.
The T5 was a genuine Ford Mustang in absolutely all regards, though it came with zero Mustang tags but with T5 badges.
Someone on eBay has recently listed for auction one of these rare Fords, and according to the ad, it’s still completely original and runs, drives, and stops. In other words, it’s a T5 in a pretty solid condition, so the restoration job doesn’t seem very challenging on this one.
Seller gaffneyproductions explains the car still comes with the T5 bells and whistles, including the special badges that Ford used to replace the Mustang references.
The engine under the hood is a 2-barrel 289 (4.7-liter) V8, and as said, it still runs properly. It’s the original unit that came with the car.
According to the Marti report, this is one of just 453 Ford T5 models that were produced in 1967, so it all looks like an incredible occasion to get your hands on a rare piece of automotive culture.
The bidding starts at $9,500 and the good news is that a reserve is not enabled, which means that the highest bidder can take the car home. The digital fight is scheduled to come to an end in approximately 9 days.
