Supercharged Mustang Drag Races Chevy S-10, Old 'Maro, LUV Truck in Narrow Spanking

We are (probably) on the verge of finally seeing the all-new S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang break onto the official stage to gather the spotlights. But that does not mean its contemporary version has shown it all.
And that is especially valid when talking about those fine examples touched by the magic aftermarket wand before a quarter-mile dragstrip show. So, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared an enticing feature centered around a feistily modified S550 'Stang. This is one Ford that is proudly dressed up in the Blue Oval’s main color but also a little rough and tough around the ventilated edges of the black aftermarket hood, just to signal that something is amiss.
According to the description, that would be the supercharged assembly packed underneath the darkly menacing tuning item. Thus, as is customary, we need not make assumptions about its quarter-mile Tulsa Raceway Park dragstrip prowess before checking out the first skirmish that puts everything into the proper perspective for the latest feature on DRACS (uploaded on June 7th, 2022).
As it turns out, the brawl with a squeaky clean, white Chevy S-10 is just the first out of three General Motors vs. Blue Oval encounters, and it is also the only one featuring a little bit of absolute destruction. So, the supercharged Mustang takes its first 10.36s to 11.23s victory, in preparation for the narrow spankings coming next.
Those arrived in the form of a 1967 Camaro and an impressive, black-hooded Chevy LUV truck, just so we can say the GM vs. Ford battles turned into a proper, New versus Old School war. Well, this time around we are not going to spoil the fun of finding out for yourself who ultimately took the quarter-mile crown that day. We will give you a hint, though: someone was mighty quick and consistent off the line…
