1965 Ford Mustang Sitting for Nearly 50 Years Is a Las Vegas Surprise, Sad Sight

Finding a cheap Mustang project isn’t necessarily mission impossible, but on the other hand, a lower price typically comes with massive problems in terms of metal and lots of missing parts.
This 1965 pony, on the other hand, claims it could be a dream restoration candidate, especially because it has somehow managed to resist the invasion of rust for close to 50 years.
That’s right, this 1965 Ford Mustang has been sitting since 1974, and while it has already lost its engine and transmission, the car only exhibits surface rust that should be easy to deal with. There are no holes, the owner guarantees on Craigslist, though the interior looks like it’s in a condition well beyond restoration.
As it turns out, both the engine and the transmission were pulled 48 years ago, with the car then parked in someone’s yard in Las Vegas. The current owner discovered the pony 37 years later and decided to purchase it, obviously with a full restoration in mind.
The Mustang was moved to Battle Creek where it was parked in a garage, but unfortunately, the dream restoration project has never been started.
And now, it’s time for someone else to give it a second chance, though it goes without saying that bringing the car back to life wouldn’t be easy.
This Mustang was born with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel engine (in 1965 and 1966, this unit was rated at 200 horsepower, while the 4-barrel sibling produced 225 horsepower). It was the base configuration on the Mustang, but as said, it’s no longer available today.
Without a doubt, restoring this Mustang is a challenging project, but at the end of the day, it looks totally doable. The good news is the price doesn’t seem to be as ambitious as the restoration itself, as the owner expects to get $3,000 for the car, with no other offers to be taken into consideration.
