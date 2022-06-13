Saudi Prince Parts With His Controversial Floating Mansion Boasting an 11-Seat Cinema

At the beginning of this year, the jaw-dropping Sarafsa was making headlines due to its undesirable connection to a legal scandal. Six months later, it ended up on the market, after having been used only privately since its delivery. A majestic floating mansion built for royalty is now looking for a new home.
Luxury toys built for royalty are known for their outrageous opulence. Their yachts, in particular, are typically huge vessels, boasting very ornate interiors with precious decorations and outstanding amenities. Sarafsa has been privately for 15 years. The 269-foot (82 meters) megayacht was delivered by the Devonport British shipyard, as another stunning creation of the world-famous Winch Design studio.
A large crew can cater to the need of up to 12 guests, accommodated across six opulent staterooms. An impressive elevator connects its six decks. Not just one, but two formal dining rooms on separate decks can welcome up to 16 guests. The sun deck houses an extensive spa area, including a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, and a hammam, with the sun lounge aft doubling as a helipad.
There’s a hair salon on the main deck, and a huge, 11-seat cinema on the bridge deck – remarkable amenities, considering that Sarfasa has never operated as a charter yacht, so these features were meant only for the private delight of the Prince and his guests. Capable of covering 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,100 km) this floating mansion could travel anywhere, for the most lavish vacations.
But this was no cheap thrill. Earlier this year, Bloomberg was reporting that one of the largest banks in Europe had filed a lawsuit in London, against Prince Fahad Bin Sultan, governor of the Tabuk province in Saudi Arabia. The Prince allegedly had taken out a loan to refinance his luxury yacht and mansion, and was now owing $75 million in interests and loans.
It looks like things went from bad to worse, with the wealthy owner having to say goodbye to his megayacht after all. Sarafsa has just entered the market, after 15 years of private ownership. Despite its age, it’s one of the most expensive new entries – according to the Burgess Yachts listing, it has a $78.6 million price tag.
Sometimes, the price of luxury toys can turn out to be too high even for their super-wealthy owners.
A large crew can cater to the need of up to 12 guests, accommodated across six opulent staterooms. An impressive elevator connects its six decks. Not just one, but two formal dining rooms on separate decks can welcome up to 16 guests. The sun deck houses an extensive spa area, including a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, and a hammam, with the sun lounge aft doubling as a helipad.
There’s a hair salon on the main deck, and a huge, 11-seat cinema on the bridge deck – remarkable amenities, considering that Sarfasa has never operated as a charter yacht, so these features were meant only for the private delight of the Prince and his guests. Capable of covering 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,100 km) this floating mansion could travel anywhere, for the most lavish vacations.
But this was no cheap thrill. Earlier this year, Bloomberg was reporting that one of the largest banks in Europe had filed a lawsuit in London, against Prince Fahad Bin Sultan, governor of the Tabuk province in Saudi Arabia. The Prince allegedly had taken out a loan to refinance his luxury yacht and mansion, and was now owing $75 million in interests and loans.
It looks like things went from bad to worse, with the wealthy owner having to say goodbye to his megayacht after all. Sarafsa has just entered the market, after 15 years of private ownership. Despite its age, it’s one of the most expensive new entries – according to the Burgess Yachts listing, it has a $78.6 million price tag.
Sometimes, the price of luxury toys can turn out to be too high even for their super-wealthy owners.