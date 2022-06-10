Texas Millionaire Parting With His Award-Winning Dazzling Luxury Toy

The luxury yacht market is never dull. In addition to new models constantly being released by numerous shipyards, millionaire and billionaire superyacht owners are known for replacing their current toys with bigger and bolder ones quite often. One of the latest pleasure craft to hit the market is a family vacation yacht called Safe Haven.
Tim Gillean is the typical millionaire when it comes to luxury toys – he doesn’t discriminate between expensive cars, superyachts and private jets. The Texas-based real estate magnate is known for his passion for cars and for owning a stylish superyacht. The 123-foot (38 meters) vessel was delivered by Admiral Yachts in 2015 and operated as a popular luxury charter yacht until now.
With a striking exterior created by the renowned designer Luca Dini, and sophisticated interior by Gian Mario, Safe Haven won the 2015 World Superyacht Award for Best Semi Displacement Two-Deck Motor Yacht. Its main characteristic is the spacious layout that makes it comparable to much bigger vessels.
This layout allows it to accommodate 11 guests across five luxurious staterooms, also boasting a beautiful main salon and a generous formal dining area with enough room for all the guests on board, flanked by full-height glass panels.
The sun deck is most likely everyone’s favorite area, sporting an oversized jacuzzi, cushioned sun beds, an outdoor bar, and a premium barbecue grill. Safe Haven doesn’t have a separate gym, but it does provide gym equipment, in addition to a sauna, a golf tee-off, and an impressive cinema under the stars. One of the advantages of its smaller size is that it can easily hit 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph) powered by twin Caterpillar engines.
Plus, it’s currently undergoing an extensive refit at LMC in Fort Lauderdale, including a full repaint and technical upgrades throughout. This means that whoever gets to be its new owner will enjoy a pleasure craft in top shape. Safe Haven recently entered the market, available through Edmiston, with an asking price of $13.4 million. Its current millionaire owner is probably ready for something bigger, but Safe Haven remains an impressive toy for its league.
