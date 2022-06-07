An Extensive Refit Brings Back the Glam of a Classic Yacht, Including Its 1930s’ Engines

The latest superyachts never fail to catch our attention with their technical innovations and contemporary style, but historic yachts don’t lose their timeless appeal either. Nothing says “1930’s glam” like a British elegant pleasure craft that was recently restored to its original beauty.
It seems hard to believe, but this stunning yacht from 1931 had only five owners in 88 years. The fifth and current owner decided to honor the extensive history of this 193-footer (59 meters) by appointing an acclaimed shipyard for its refit. Three years later, the beautiful Marala recently completed sea trials in Falmouth, Megayacht News reports.
The UK Pendennis shipyard restored the vessel’s original classic profile. The steelworks and the electrical systems were upgraded, and a brand-new guest area was added. One of the goals was to keep as much of the original woodwork as possible, and, thankfully, Marala’s hull was still intact when the refit process began. Pendennis was able to rebuild the ship’s twin 1930s-era 750 hp MAN engines.
The historic yacht’s interior also had to reflect the unique spirit of that era. The acclaimed Muza Lab, a London-based design company, was in charge of that. Working closely with the owners, the design team recreated an Art Deco interior through sophisticated elements such as silk panel walls and crystal chandeliers. A cozy fireplace, brass fittings, and straw parquetry completed the elegant look.
The three-year refit process was followed by extensive sea trials. According to Megayacht News, surveyors from Lloyds (the world’s first and largest ship-classification society) were also present during the tests that were carried out off the coast of Falmouth, UK.
Built in Southampton, UK, Marala is a classic Camper & Nicholsons yacht. Although not yet confirmed, the freshly-upgraded vessel will most likely become available for yachting enthusiasts as a luxury classic charter yacht.
