1955 Sans Souci Motor Yacht Is a Piece of Seafaring History

Sans Souci is a classic motor yacht built by Abeking & Rasmussen and designed by Geerd N. Hendel that was launched in 1955 in postwar Germany.
It is a 33.6 meter / 110.2 foot long luxury yacht with a volume of 138 GT, 1.9m/6.2 foot draft, and a 5.79m/ 19foot wide beam. The ship’s cruising speed is 12.0 kn/22.2 kph, and its top speed is 14.0 kn/25.9 kph, while power comes from two Caterpillar diesel engines. This is not much by today’s standards, but Sans Souci made quite an impression at the time of its launch, and it still has the potential to dazzle today.
It can accommodate up to 8 guests across four cabins, as well as 8 crew members, including the captain, who man the ship and fulfill the guests’ every need.
The classic yacht retains the charm of the period when it was launched, featuring a wood hull and wood superstructure, double-planked teak on oak frames, complemented by a run of aluminum ring frames. It went through several refits over the years to keep everything in functioning order.
A major rebuild was performed in 2009 by an Italian wood construction specialist, who restored the ship’s interior and exterior design. Engines were also upgraded to bring the vessel in line with today’s superyachts. Zero-speed stabilizers and satellite communications were also installed in the freshly restored hull.
And since we’re on the topic of interior design, the photos ooze retro vibes and plenty of amenities, so let’s see what Sans Souci has to offer. Guests can enjoy plenty of socializing in the main saloon, which has a cozy and inviting atmosphere thanks to its wood paneling, as well as in the alfresco spaces spanning two decks.
The master’s cabin is on the main deck and features a central-line bed and a marble ensuite, while the rest of the guest cabins are on the lower deck. They include a VIP, a double, and a twin, all with private ensuites.
Motor yacht Sans Souci is the 46th-largest yacht built by Abeking & Rasmussen and was last sold in 1954, which means it had only one owner so far. The asking price for the history-filled watercraft is €5,200,000 with Edmiston.
The truth is Sans Souci is indeed a gem of maritime gem, and although it cannot compete with modern-era superyachts in some respects, it can cater to nostalgic yacht collectors. So if you have the money and believe this classic superyacht meets your yachting needs, be sure your time on the waves will be unrivaled and memorable on board Sans Souci.
