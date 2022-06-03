autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 
1955 Sans Souci Motor Yacht Is a Piece of Seafaring History
Buying a yacht is the ultimate luxury experience, and most men of means of today look for the new-era vessels with cutting-edge technology when deciding to embark on a yacht purchasing journey. However, there are some who are fascinated by things that carry a little bit of history, like the Sans Souci classic yacht that has been seafaring for almost 70 years and is now up for sale.

1955 Sans Souci Motor Yacht Is a Piece of Seafaring History

Home > News > Coverstory
3 Jun 2022, 18:46 UTC ·
Classic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & RasmussenClassic yacht Sans Souci by Abeking & Rasmussen
Sans Souci is a classic motor yacht built by Abeking & Rasmussen and designed by Geerd N. Hendel that was launched in 1955 in postwar Germany.

It is a 33.6 meter / 110.2 foot long luxury yacht with a volume of 138 GT, 1.9m/6.2 foot draft, and a 5.79m/ 19foot wide beam. The ship’s cruising speed is 12.0 kn/22.2 kph, and its top speed is 14.0 kn/25.9 kph, while power comes from two Caterpillar diesel engines. This is not much by today’s standards, but Sans Souci made quite an impression at the time of its launch, and it still has the potential to dazzle today.

It can accommodate up to 8 guests across four cabins, as well as 8 crew members, including the captain, who man the ship and fulfill the guests’ every need.

The watercraft’s maiden name was Vendersein, but Sans Souci carried several different tags over the years, including Genie, Cygnus, Amerada, Claybeth, and Salamar.

The classic yacht retains the charm of the period when it was launched, featuring a wood hull and wood superstructure, double-planked teak on oak frames, complemented by a run of aluminum ring frames. It went through several refits over the years to keep everything in functioning order.

A major rebuild was performed in 2009 by an Italian wood construction specialist, who restored the ship’s interior and exterior design. Engines were also upgraded to bring the vessel in line with today’s superyachts. Zero-speed stabilizers and satellite communications were also installed in the freshly restored hull.

The restoration team made sure to retain or procure as many original fixtures and fittings as possible and avoid marring the 1950’s interior flair.

And since we’re on the topic of interior design, the photos ooze retro vibes and plenty of amenities, so let’s see what Sans Souci has to offer. Guests can enjoy plenty of socializing in the main saloon, which has a cozy and inviting atmosphere thanks to its wood paneling, as well as in the alfresco spaces spanning two decks.

The master’s cabin is on the main deck and features a central-line bed and a marble ensuite, while the rest of the guest cabins are on the lower deck. They include a VIP, a double, and a twin, all with private ensuites.

At the moment, Sans Souci is located at the superyacht marina Port de Villefranche-Darse, in France, and is currently seafaring under the Malta flag, which is the third most popular international flag state for superyachts, after Jersey and the Isle of Man, with no less than 950 yachts registered.

Motor yacht Sans Souci is the 46th-largest yacht built by Abeking & Rasmussen and was last sold in 1954, which means it had only one owner so far. The asking price for the history-filled watercraft is €5,200,000 with Edmiston.

The truth is Sans Souci is indeed a gem of maritime gem, and although it cannot compete with modern-era superyachts in some respects, it can cater to nostalgic yacht collectors. So if you have the money and believe this classic superyacht meets your yachting needs, be sure your time on the waves will be unrivaled and memorable on board Sans Souci.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
yacht superyacht motor yacht classic yacht watercraft
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories