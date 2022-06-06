Antonio Brown's Trip to the UAE With Floyd Mayweather Was Filled With Luxury Rides

Up until the beginning of the year, everyone knew Antonio Brown as a wide receiver in the National Football League. But things changed dramatically since then, and now he’s an aspiring rapper, with an album released, who gets gigs in the UAE and hangs out with Floyd Mayweather.
In January, the Buccaneers terminated Brown’s contract, leaving him as a free agent. While some people might get depressed about that, it wasn’t the case for Antonio Brown. He completely reinvented himself as a rapper, started hanging out with other famous names in the music industry, and released his own album.
Now, Brown has just been in the United Arab Emirates, where he performed in different venues, including at Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Don Moore in Abu Dhabi. Brown and Mayweather hung out a lot, be it at fights, concerts, on yachts, or while riding in luxurious cars. Both athletes are used to riding in expensive vehicles, and the UAE was no exception.
Brown just shared a two-minute video where he takes us on a tour of his time in the United Arab Emirates which included his adventures and his rides. One of the cars he drove in the Asian was a yellow Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen. He drove this one in Dubai and even had a side-by-side drive with Mayweather, who was driving in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Sitting on the hood of a G-Wagen seems one of Brown’s favorite sports, as evidenced by his Instagram account, and the yellow off-roader was no exception.
When he switched to Abu Dhabi, he had a different car at his disposal: a white Rolls-Royce Phantom with a matching interior. Antonio Brown is a huge Rolls-Royce fan and, back at home, he has two Rolls-Royce Cullinan waiting for him. His trip also included a black Cadillac Escalade, a yacht trip, and a lot of fun events.
Back at home, Antonio Brown’s garage hosts a 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a red and a gray Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and a yellow McLaren 720S Spider.
