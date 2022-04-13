Antonio Brown Living the Life, Parties With Keyshia Cole on The Cabana Yacht

There’s no end to Antonio Brown’s lavish lifestyle demonstrations. Now, he most recently partied on The Cabana yacht with Keyshia Ka’oir and Keyshia Cole.
Since the beginning of the year, Antonio Brown has been a free agent, and he’s living the life. The NFL Buccaneers terminated his contract, but Brown doesn’t let this stop him from enjoying himself.
He has released his first single, “Pit or the Palace,” and has been hanging out with celebrities like Kanye "Ye" West, Lil Baby, Floyd Mayweather, and more. Now, it looks like he was partying with Keyshia Ka’oir and Keyshia Cole on a yacht.
The NFL free agent shared a look at the event, as he seemed to be filming a music video with Keyshia Cole. The yacht they were on is called The Cabana, and Brown tagged Yacht Fantasies, a charter company that deals with luxury cruise experiences.
The 86-ft (27 m) The Cabana yacht was built by Sunseeker in 2009. The company oversaw the works on both the interior and exterior. The vessel has a beam of 21.4 ft (6.48 m) and a draft of 6.6 ft (1.96 m). The Cabana is powered by two Caterpillar C32 ACERT diesel engines, which take it to a top speed of 29 knots (33 mph/ 54 kph) and a cruising speed of 23 knots (26 mph/ 43 kph).
The yacht offers enough space to host up to eight guests in four cabins, which include a master suite, a VIP stateroom, and two other double rooms.
The guests can put their feet up and just enjoy, as the vessel also has enough space to fit four crew members on board in two cabins.
There was no video of Keyshia Ka’oir on board in the short videos released, but the official Yacht Fantasies account also tagged her in some of the Instagram Stories. If she did attend the event, it’s unclear whether her famous husband, Gucci Mane, was also in attendance. The same account also invited people to “come party like Antonio Brown.”
That's if they can afford it, because The Cabana yacht is available at $49,900 per week or $4,500 for half a day.
