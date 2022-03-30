Antonio Brown Switches from Modern to Classic Cars, Is All About His 1962 Cadillac DeVille

NFL player Antonio Brown is having the time of his life, and that includes flaunting his fleet of cars very often on social media. The latest star of his collection is a black 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille.
When your car collection includes such fine vehicles as Antonio Brown’s, it would be a shame not to document them on social media. Or at least that’s what the NFL star probably thinks.
Just a few days ago, Brown shared a video on his Instagram Stories, that shows him sitting in his McLaren 720S Spider... While it was getting washed. Then, he took the supercar out for a ride.
Just one day after, he said he should take a break from all the modern cars he’s been using and has turned to classics.
The one in question is a black 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, and he has been driving it around and flaunting it on social media for the past few days.
The interior of the 1962 model, which is part of the DeVille second generation, was one of the most luxurious in the history of the brand at the time. Its exterior had also received a facelift that year. It is powered by a smooth 6.4-liter OHV V8 engine, that produces 320 hp (325 ps) at 4,800 rpm and a torque of 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. The car can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 10.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).
In his most recent Instagram Stories post, from March 29, Antonio Brown zoomed in on the Sedan DeVille, while it was parked in front of his mansion, next to his golden Mercedes-Benz S-Class, red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and yellow McLaren 720S Spider.
So far, he hasn’t shown many other classics in his collection, but he does own a second-generation Chevrolet Caprice convertible.
Antonio Brown has previously been with the Buccaneers, who terminated his contract at the beginning of the year. While Brown has vowed to take legal action against his former team, he is in no rush to return to the field, and he’s currently a free agent. Which he proudly announces on social media with every chance he gets.
