Snoop Dogg Goes on "First Vacation in 30 Years," Treats Family to Yacht Cruise

Snoop Dogg might be internationally famous and very loaded, but he worked so hard to get to where he is that he hasn't taken a vacation with his family in 30 years. Or so he says.
Snoop Dogg has recently canceled all his concerts outside the U.S., and it looks like the famous rapper might’ve been in dire need of a vacation. So, he treated himself and his entire family to a well-deserved holiday. According to his social media, the Broadus family took off to Bora Bora, Tahiti, where they enjoyed the unique, exotic landscapes.
But they didn’t just stay and chilled at their luxurious resort the entire time, because Snoop treated them to a yacht cruise. The entire family, consisting of his wife, his daughter Cori, his son, Cordell, and their partners, took to social media to share glimpses of their fun on the vessel.
Although the name of the yacht they chartered is not visible, it was big enough for the extended family. The interior boasts lots of wood detailing and light accents, with two big sofas on the main deck. The family enjoyed the time together and they talked, danced, and took pictures. At one point, they even saw a stingray and nurse sharks next to their yacht while sailing.
On his Instagram account, Cordell also shared that he and his wife, Phia, and his sister, tried out some watersports, posing on a couple of Yamaha WaveRunners from the VX series, the VX-C.
With all the glimpses of his exotic holiday, Snoop surprised everyone when he posted a video of him and his wife, Shante, dancing and captioned it “30 years later 1st vacation." We’re not sure whether this really was Snoop Dogg’s first vacation with his wife in thirty years or if he was just joking, but nevertheless, it looked like they finally got a chance to relax and enjoy nature.
