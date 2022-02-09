Wiz Khalifa Shows Appreciation for Snoop Dogg, Listens to His Tunes, Drives Chevy Impala

Best way to show appreciation for Snoop Dogg? Share a video of yourself driving a vintage convertible while listening to his tunes will most likely get you featured on the rapper’s social media page. Just like Wiz Khalifa did.
Snoop Dogg, rapper, songwriter, and actor, has a big passion for vintage vehicles. However, the rapper does not seem to have pledged an alliance to either General Motors or Ford, because he owns a diverse collection from both companies.
But, if you want to get his attention, the best way to do it is with a vintage car. At least this is rapper Wiz Khalifa's recipe for success.
He shared a video driving around with his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, listening to Snoop Dogg, more specifically, his song “Wrong Idea.” The vehicle he was driving also caught Snoop’s attention. Snoop re-shared the video, because it's a 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS. And we all know how much he loves those. In the short film, we get to see Khalifa on a joy ride, giving us a glimpse of the red dashboard, doors, center console, and seats of the vintage convertible.
In a different set of pictures posted two days ago on Khalifa’s page, he and Aimee posed in front of the red-painted Impala, before heading out to eat. Naturally, he also shared a short video of himself driving at nighttime.
Prior to showing off his vintage car, he posed next to an elegant white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is a must-have SUV among rappers and other celebrities, and you can see it attached below.
Besides the Chevrolet Impala SS and the Cullinan, in his garage, Wiz Khalifa has a wide range of American cars. There are other Chevrolets as well and the list includes a 1968 Chevelle convertible, a 1985 Monte Carlo SS, and an El Camino SS. He owns a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in black and yellow, which is the color combination that inspired him to create the single that rocketed him to fame (“Black & Yellow”), and a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Black DUB Edition. He also owns a 2015 Cadillac Escalade. But none of those caught Snoop Dogg's eye just yet.
