Wiz Khalifa Shows Appreciation for Snoop Dogg, Listens to His Tunes, Drives Chevy Impala

Snoop Dogg, rapper, songwriter, and actor, has a big passion for vintage vehicles. However, the rapper does not seem to have pledged an alliance to either General Motors or Ford, because he owns a diverse collection from both companies.But, if you want to get his attention, the best way to do it is with a vintage car. At least this is rapper Wiz Khalifa 's recipe for success.He shared a video driving around with his girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, listening to Snoop Dogg, more specifically, his song “Wrong Idea.” The vehicle he was driving also caught Snoop’s attention. Snoop re-shared the video, because it's a 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS . And we all know how much he loves those. In the short film, we get to see Khalifa on a joy ride, giving us a glimpse of the red dashboard, doors, center console, and seats of the vintage convertible.In a different set of pictures posted two days ago on Khalifa’s page, he and Aimee posed in front of the red-painted Impala, before heading out to eat. Naturally, he also shared a short video of himself driving at nighttime.Prior to showing off his vintage car, he posed next to an elegant white Rolls-Royce Cullinan , which is a must-haveamong rappers and other celebrities, and you can see it attached below.Besides the Chevrolet Impala SS and the Cullinan, in his garage, Wiz Khalifa has a wide range of American cars. There are other Chevrolets as well and the list includes a 1968 Chevelle convertible, a 1985 Monte Carlo SS, and an El Camino SS. He owns a 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in black and yellow, which is the color combination that inspired him to create the single that rocketed him to fame (“Black & Yellow”), and a Dodge Challenger SRT-8 Black DUB Edition. He also owns a 2015 Cadillac Escalade. But none of those caught Snoop Dogg's eye just yet.